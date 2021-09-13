Business/event closings due to Tropical Storm Nicholas

As Tropical Storm Nicholas moves in, some attractions and businesses are announcing closings. We're keeping a list of them below.
- City of Houston Municipal Courts - Closing at 5 p.m. Monday and will remain closed Tuesday
- Harris County Elections Administration locations - Closing at 2 p.m. Monday and will remain closed through Tuesday
- Harris County Department of Education facilities - Closing at 3 p.m. Monday and will remain closed through Tuesday
- Houston Food Bank is canceling evening shifts Monday for both workers and volunteers. They anticipate closing offices and volunteer shifts for Tuesday.
- Houston Museum of Natural Sciences remain closed through tomorrow, Tuesday, September 14.
- Houston Public Library - closing Tuesday
- The Houston SPCA Adoption Center - closing Monday at 4:30 p.m. and will remain closed Tuesday.
- Houston Zoo - Closed at noon Monday, will remain closed Tuesday
- Kelsey-Seybold clinics - Clinic locations are open for in-person care through 5 p.m. Monday. All locations will be closed for in-person care and services on Tuesday.
- Katy Christian Ministries - closing at 12 p.m Monday and will remain closed until further notice
- Space Center Houston - Closing at 2 p.m. Monday and will remain closed Tuesday
Events
- Texas Southern University at Houston Baptist University volleyball game to be rescheduled.
As we get more in, we'll add them here. If you know of business closings, email them to us at web@khou.com.