HOUSTON – The U.S. Department of Labor says an investigation resulted in a popular Houston burger restaurant paying $62,754 to settle overtime and record-keeping violations.

Officials say the companies operating as Bernie’s Burger Bus, which has three locations in Houston, will pay the settlement after an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division.

“WHD found the companies failed to pay legally required overtime to 49 servers, cooks, and dishwashers and failed to maintain required records,” stated a press release. “Employees were paid straight-time rates for their overtime hours instead of the time-and-one-half required by law after failing to combine hours that employees had worked at two separate locations for the company when determining whether overtime was due.”

The companies investigated, Bernie’s Bellaire LLC and Bernie’s Katy LLC, also allegedly failed to display required FLSA posters at its worksites and did not maintain a record of employee addresses.

The labor department says anyone with questions about labor laws, wages and overtime can contact their toll-free helpline at 866-4US-WAGE (487-9243).

