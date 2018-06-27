HOUSTON - On Tuesday, Amazon rolled out its new grocery delivery service in collaboration with Whole Foods.

Kroger, HEB and Randalls already offered the service in Houston, so, how do they all compare?

At Whole Foods, you must be an Amazon Prime member, but delivery is free if you’re good with a two-hour delivery window. Need them ASAP? That will cost you $7.99. The minimum order requirement is $35, and anything less comes with a $5 charge.

At HEB, between the service charge and delivery fee, the price is $12.45. There’s also a 3-percent price increase on items to cover online ordering costs, however, there is no minimum order requirement.

Kroger’s total cost is $11.95 with no minimum order requirement.

Randalls offers free home delivery with a minimum order of $49.

There are 3rd party services like Instacart and Burpy that also deliver groceries from various stores for various prices.

The delivery times may vary per store.

