
Business

Amazon planning to lay off thousands, report says

The news follows similar announcements from Twitter and Facebook.
Credit: AP
This March 31, 2021 photo shows a sign at an Amazon Fulfillment Center in North Las Vegas. Big Tech stocks are flexing their enormous strength again, after getting knocked around a bit earlier this year. Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google's parent company and Facebook all gave profit reports this week that blew past investors' already high expectations, Friday, April 30. (AP Photo/John Locher)

AUSTIN, Texas — According to a report from The New York Times, Amazon is gearing up to lay off around 10,000 employees at corporate and technology levels as soon as this week.

Sources with knowledge on the matter told the Times these cuts would focus on Amazon's devices division, including those working with Alexa, as well as retail and human resources.

The report states that the exact number to be laid off remains fluid, but if it stays around the 10,000 mark, it would represent around 3% of the company's corporate employees and less than 1% of its global workforce. It would also be the largest group of job cuts in Amazon's history, the Times states.

The news follows recent announcements from other tech giants like Twitter and Facebook.

Earlier this month, Twitter began widespread layoffs in the wake of Elon Musk's takeover of the social media company. According to the Associated Press, about half of the company's staff of 7,500 was let go.

Days after Twitter's news broke, Facebook's parent company Meta announced it would be laying off 11,00 people, or about 13% of its workforce. In a letter to staff, CEO Mark Zuckerberg cited aggressive hiring during the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the reasons for the job cuts.

Click here to read the full report.

