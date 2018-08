HOUSTON - Amazon is looking to fill more than 200 jobs, and most of them are full-time positions.

The company says it is looking to fill positions in many departments including sales, product management, customer service and software development.

Amazon offers benefits with comprehensive medical, dental and vision coverage. It also offers a 401(k) plan with a company match and employee discounts.

For more information, tap/click here.

© 2018 KHOU