(CBS NEWS) — Starbucks workers at some of the coffee chain's airport locations claim they face racial and other forms of discrimination.

Across airport Starbucks in the U.S., the median wage for black baristas was $1.85 less than for white baristas, according to an analysis of wage data for more than 2,000 unionized Starbucks airport workers from February to October 2019, according to Unite Here, a labor group trying to organize the company's airport stores.

At Houston's George Bush Intercontinental airport, the gap is even greater, Unite Here said — a median of $2.84 less for black baristas than for their counterparts.

Some Starbucks workers also claim to have been discriminated against in other ways. Jay Kelly, a transgender barista at Orlando International Airport, told CBS MoneyWatch that a manager openly mocked him before customers, referring to him as a "she" instead of as a "he," Kelly said. "I went to the bathroom and cried my eyes out."

HMSHost, a food service company that operates Starbucks stores at 27 U.S. airports and employs 23,000 workers at airports across the U.S. and in Canada, dismissed Unite Here's claims and accused the union of spreading false information to help their negotiations.

