SPRING BRANCH, Texas — It’s 4:20 in the afternoon on April 20 and the line is out the door.

“I’m excited to see what they have," Maigen Pham said.

Two hours of waiting in almost 80 degree weather for one thing -- a hot cup of coffee.

“Yeah it tastes like normal coffee," Princess Draine said.

Then, why is it such a hit? Because it’s one of its kind - so far - in Houston.

“We make the coffee however the customer prefers it, whether it be a caramel macchiato or a frappuccino, and then we add the CBD in after the fact," The Smoking Pot Barista Stephen Sofka said.

CBD is a component of marijuana. Users say it gives them a calming effect when they inhale, eat or drink it.

“This is like the closest thing you can get to a dispensary in Houston," Sofka said.

But the CBD isn’t what’s new to Houston. It’s the coffee.

It's brewed for the first time on 4/20 - the unofficial holiday for marijuana.

But what’s the history behind the day? We gave the people in line something to do. We made them guess.

“Something with the police officers? The code, 420 is marijuana?"

“It was like a sacred time for like the Indians?”

“It’s supposed to be the amount of chemicals which is not actually 420, it’s 421.”

“Someone was feeling pretty good on this day so they just decided to claim it.”

“The Aztecs probably, Incas, I don’t know, something back in the day.”

“Harold and Kumar?”

“Maybe it has to do with like laws or something?"

“Maybe it’s like the best time to like get high?"

That last guess is the closest.

The history channel says 4/20 dates back to the 1970’s, when a group of California teens would meet up after school on a weekly basis to smoke marijuana.

Their meeting time was 4:20 p.m, right after practice.

But the coffee lovers who gave quite the commitment Saturday just hope CBD is the flavor of the future.

“There’s a lot of opportunities. There’s a lot of health benefits for CBD, so I guess just don’t knock it until you try it," Draine said.

