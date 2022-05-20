The Texas-based store and gas station known for clean restrooms and Beaver Nuggets is setting its eyes on Colorado.

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. — The Buc-ee's beaver is getting ready to bundle up for the cold.

Country store and gas station chain Buc-ee's has announced it will open its first location in Colorado.

The Texas-based company said it will open a new location north of the Denver metro area, in Johnstown near Interstate 25 and County Road 48.

Buc-ee's said it will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, June 7. Construction is expected to last through this year with the hopes of opening the Johnstown location in 2023.

"We are excited to be building our first store in Colorado," said Buc-ee's General Counsel Jeff Nadalo told 9NEWS sister station KHOU. "And we'll be offering our fantastic barbecue, freshly baked goods, unique selection of merchandise and cheap gas to those traveling north of Denver."

The new Colorado location is set to be 74,000 square feet, have 120 fueling stations and of course, their award-winning clean bathrooms, Buc-ee's told KHOU.

The planned Colorado location signals the first move outside of the South for Buc-ee's. Between Alabama, Florida and Georgia, Buc-ee's has more than 50 locations, with over 40 in Texas alone.

