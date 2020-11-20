Black Friday is all month long, so when is the best time to buy?

November will be a whole month of Black Friday sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic canceling the holiday tradition that would normally begin Thanksgiving night after you're stuffed with turkey.
An entire month of savings sounds great, right?
Well, not exactly. It actually creates more problems than it solves with shoppers wondering when exactly do the Black Friday sales start.
It used to be that you could plan to shop Thanksgiving night and the morning after to grab all the best deals. Then you would stop at IHOP or Waffle House afterward to treat yourself for a job well done.
Not this year.
Major stores are spreading out their deals over the whole month. And that makes this year a lot more work.
Walmart
Walmart has "Deals for Days," with new sales over six days during November: November 4, 7, 11, 14, 25, and 27.
Some of those days are in-store and some are online-only, so check their ad carefully.
Best Buy
Best Buy started its Black Friday sales even before the trick or treaters went out on Halloween.
It started by putting small electronics on sale, with some Ring items actually lower than Amazon's price at the time.
Best Buy's biggest sale will launch on November 16 for members and November 22 for the public.
That's when you should find the most TV sales.
Target
Target has Black Friday deals all month, with new deals each week.
For instance, this week it is featuring $100 off select Bose and Beats headphones. So you will want to check their ad each Monday.
Kohl's
Kohl's launches its Black Friday sale on Friday, November 6,
Plus you can earn $15 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent to use from Saturday, November 7 to Saturday, November 19.
It's biggest deals will be November 26 and 27.
So when should you shop?
It's no longer as simple as lining up Thanksgiving night. Dozens of retailers are staying shut on Turkey Day this year.
Kristin McGrath of Black Friday.com says to buy when the item you want shows up on sale.
Then, if they lower the price Thanksgiving week, ask for an adjustment.
"If you buy something early and the retailer drops the price later, they will match that lower price."
But you will need to check their website. Retailers will not automatically refund your money.
Bottom line: Start your searching for what you want now. Don't wait till Thanksgiving week, as some of the best deals may be gone, so you don't waste your money.