Before driving away from an oil change, there's an important step you need to take to protect your ride

A legal resource website said if a shop is negligent, such as failing to latch the hood or forgetting oil, they may be legally responsible.

Imagine dropping your car off for an oil change and the mechanic drops the ball and damages your car.

That's what one woman claims happened to her.

Crystal Wheeler will never forget what happened while she was driving home the other day.

She said she had just got her oil changed when her hood flew up as she was getting onto the highway.

"I was terrified. I was terrified," Wheeler said. "I'm like I gotta get off this highway, and my daughter is screaming."

Chrystal said she couldn't look through the windshield because the hood was all the way up. Instead, she had to look out the side window to get her car off the highway.

"The grills, gone, the hood is messed up," her boyfriend Gregory Allen said.

With a bungee cord holding the hood down, she went back to the shop manager.



"I showed him the pictures, and he said Oh my God," Wheeler said.

The legal resource site HG.org said if a shop is negligent, such as failing to latch the hood or forgetting oil, they may be legally responsible.

But if you want to avoid this happening to you altogether:

After an oil change, walk around and inspect your car.

If it doesn't look right, sound right or an engine light is on, shut it off immediately.

Damage? Take pictures and file a claim.

Lawyers said most major shops will cover the damage they caused to your car if there is enough proof they did it.