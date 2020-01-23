AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin institution since 1977, Tex-Mex restaurant Trudy’s filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday.

Documents obtained by KVUE show a Chapter 11 petition was filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Western District of Texas on behalf of Trudy’s Texas Star Inc., which runs three restaurant locations in Austin – Trudy's North Star on Burnet Road, Trudy's South Star Little Texas Lane and South Congress Café on South Congress Avenue.

The restaurant’s original location near the University of Texas has been closed since a fire in November but is expected to reopen once insurance proceeds are available, according to our partners at The Austin American-Statesman.

Another Trudy’s location in Dripping Springs is permanently closed.

Trudy’s North Star and South Star, as well as South Congress Café, will remain open while the company works on a plan to reorganize its finances, attorney Stephen W. Sather told The Statesman. That plan will be delivered to creditors and the bankruptcy court.

There is reportedly interest in the purchase of South Congress Café, according to Sather.

Filings show Trudy’s is owned by Gary Truesdell, whose son Stephen Truesdell has stepped in to oversee the reorganization.

Trudy’s Texas Star employs around 275 people and has requested court permission to pay back wages, which add up to around $900,000 for 2018 and 2019.

Estimated assets are listed in the bankruptcy petition as between $1 million to $10 million, and estimated debts are listed as the same.

Creditors include supplier Sysco, which is owed more than $1 million.

Trudy's North Star was closed on Wednesday.

Luis De Leon/KVUE

A note on the door of the Burnet Road location on Wednesday said the restaurant was closed for “maintenance” and would reopen on Thursday.

South Congress Cafe was closed on Wednesday

Luis De Leon/KVUE

South Congress Cafe was also closed on Wednesday. A sign on the door there read, "South Congress Cafe will be closed today to allow for an all employee meeting to discuss and train for our new menu and exciting opportunities for spring!" The word "liars!" had been scribbled beneath the message on the sign.

A lawyer involved in the case confirmed that the company is about $4 million in debt. He said all of its locations will stay open, with the exception of the 30th Street location that is still in recovery from the fire. They are hopeful that this filing will help them to keep the business going.

