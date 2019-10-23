Economists who analyzed millions of Uber trips found that nearly 60 percent of riders never tip and only about 1 percent always tip, reports The Washington Post.

The study, published by the National Bureau of Economic Research, showed men tip more often at 17 percent of the time compared to women, who tip 14.3 percent of the time. In addition, men tip 12 percent more if their driver is a woman — and women drivers overall receive higher tip amounts.

The study also showed that the average tip amount is $3.11 per ride, which is roughly 26 percent of the fare.

The data used for the study was gathered in 2017, the same year Uber introduced its in-app tipping functionality.

