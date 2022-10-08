Ms. Gussie grew up on a farm in South Carolina and celebrated her 105th birthday Wednesday with her family in Huntersville.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The secret to a long life? Working hard and respecting God, according to Ms. Gussie, who celebrated her 105th birthday with her family in Huntersville Wednesday.

Gussie grew up on a farm in Greenville, South Carolina. She remembers picking cotton and clearing weeds on the farm and says her family used to take a two-horse wagon to church. She would eventually join her church's Women's League, where she would become a prayer leader.

On Thursday, her family gathered with food, song, and dance to celebrate her birthday.

Gussie has three kids, three grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.

Living long seems to be a family secret. Gussie celebrated Wednesday with her "baby sister," who is 97 years old.

Gussie says she is most looking forward to eating her birthday cake and plans to sneak back downstairs to steal another piece after her family leaves.

