Tired of being ghosted? Dating app launched by Houstonians is here to help

When you download the app, you have the option to match for yourself or a friend, which is where the name Wingr comes from.

HOUSTON — Your friends may be able to play cupid for you on Valentine’s Day, using a new type of free dating app. The app was made by two Houstonians trying to make their mark for Black History Month.

“This is the first Black-owned dating app in Houston," Wingr CEO Jay Cooper said. "Really the market itself is still targeting everyone, but we looked at it as an opportunity too, to say the community can be an inspiration and have your goals aligned. Launching this business has been one of them."

Cooper is the CEO and founder of Wingr Dating. He said the app was created a year ago. His partner, COO Jerome Edwards, said their app cuts down on your typical swipe and ghosting culture.

"We're trying to slow down that process of going through profiles," Edwards said. "We're not a swipe app. You must make a deliberate like or unlike to go through profiles."

"We set up what's called a Wingr profile that allows you to attach to another dater's profile," Edwards said. "And build out your account and see who's in the dating pool without being seen yourself."

In other words, if you're feeling shy about putting yourself out there, your friend can do the matchmaking for you. Once you're connected with someone or your friend finds someone they think is a good fit, you can message them using colors to set the tone.

"My phone will start to change and convey colors and signs that you're feeling flirtatious or if you're feeling happy," Cooper said.

The phone will turn red for someone feeling flirtatious. On the other hand, if you don't like where the conversation's heading, you can change the color to gray to help redirect.

Cooper hopes the unique features stand out in the dating world.

"Don't be afraid," Cooper said. "Get a plan together. Take the time."

Cooper also has a message for fellow Black entrepreneurs.

"Know there are people out there," he said. "There's a community out there that is here to inspire you or anyone else who looks like me.

Wingr is currently available in the App Store for iPhone users. The Android version of Wingr is coming in March.