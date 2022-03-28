Researches discovered that phones can be 10 times dirtier than toilet seats.

Why do you need to clean your phone more?

It’s not something most of us think about, but our phones are dirty...like really dirty.

Researchers at the University of Arizona found that phones are 10 times dirtier than most toilet seats.

Another study found the typical high schooler’s smartphone had as many as 17,000 bacterial gene copies on it. Not something you really want on an item you press up against your face every day.

According to CNET, you should be cleaning your phone at least once a day.

Other experts recommend wiping it down every time you wash your hands.

The one thing you should avoid is rubbing alcohol. It can strip away coatings meant to protect your screen.

So what do experts recommend? You can use disinfectant wipes that contain 70 percent isopropyl alcohol. If you get makeup on your phone, you can wipe it down with a damp cloth, but avoid makeup remover. Chemicals lurking in the ingredients can also damage your phone.

There are also products out there designed just for cleaning phones.

UV lights like PhoneSoap claim to kill 99.9 percent of germs and bacteria. But one of the most useful products for phones is a microfiber cloth.