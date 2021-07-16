When is Comicpalooza 2021 in Houston?

Celebrity guests include Danny Trejo, Ron Perlman, a bunch of The Mandalorian cast and Mark-Paul Gosselaar.

HOUSTON — Comicpalooza is back after being canceled in 2020!

The event billed as "the largest annual, multi-genre comic book, science fiction, anime, gaming and pop culture convention in the Southern United States" takes over the George R. Brown Convention Center on July 17 & 18, 2021.

If you're joining the crowds downtown, it's always best to buy your passes ahead of time. A two-day VIP pass is $225. You can get passes for Saturday and Sunday for $61 and $54, respectively. Kids 12 and younger get in for $5.

Check the schedule to scout out where you want to be when. There are meet-and-greets, panels, activities, you name it happening all day all over the GRB. Make the most of your time there by mapping it out.

Because sometimes things can change, organizers suggest downloading the Comicpalooza app. That’ll notify you if something gets moved, delayed or cancelled.

If you’re planning to cosplay, your props will have to get checked out. You can read all the rules and the code of conduct on Comicpalooza.com.

Now that we have those logistics out of the way, let’s talk about some of the fun stuff, like all the celebrity guests! The list includes Danny Trejo, Ron Perlman, a bunch of The Mandalorian cast including Ming-Na Wen, Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers and Katee Sackhoff. Mark-Paul Gosselaar is going to be there too. So will Tati Gabrielle and Gavin Leatherwood from The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Our own Brandi Smith will moderate their Q&A at 1:30p Saturday.