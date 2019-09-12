STREETSBORO, Ohio — For the past five years, whenever you've visited the Walmart in Streetsboro, chances are you've seen the smiling face of Bob Caetta.

Caetta, who uses a wheelchair, has served as a greeter and has established great relationships with many of the store's customers.

However, Walmart's new corporate policy has changed everything.

On November 29, Caetta posted the following on his Facebook page:

"I am wheelchair bound and was hired 5 years ago as a greeter then re-hired as Customer Host when we made the change. We just had to refile for our ADA accommodations through Swegwick. So now, since I cannot lift 25# (lbs) or (get this) stand up, I have been deemed unfit to do the job I have been doing successfully for all of this time. I have been put on an unpaid leave of absence as of today."

The 'change' Caetta is talking about is a new policy that Walmart put forth back in February of this year. President & CEO Greg Foran annouced that the company changed the position of People Greeter to Customer Host, a role that requires a different skill set, such as handling customer refunds, scanning receipts, and checking shopping carts.

"In terms of the associates with disabilities who are transitioning out of the People Greeter position, we recognize these people face a unique situation. And because not all disabilities are the same, each case requires a thoughtful solution," Foran wrote in a company memo. "For that reason, we are looking into each one on an individual basis with the goal of offering appropriate accommodations that will enable these associates to continue in other roles with their store. Let me be clear: If any associate in this unique situation wants to continue working at Walmart, we should make every effort to make that happen."

"I loved my job and had great relationships with many of the customers," Caetta added on Facebook. "I'm devastated and want my job back!!!!"

3News reached out to Walmart for a comment on Robert Caetta's specific situation on Monday afternoon. We were informed that Caetta "accepted another role at the store" as a Self-Checkout host.

"The Self-Checkout host helps customers using the self checkouts in the store. We are working with him (Caetta) to make some adjustments and provide some assistance that we believe will allow him to be successful in the new role," Walmart told 3News in a statement.

Caetta believes that he was offered a new position to sweep this matter under the proverbial rug. He's not happy and wants his original job back.

But Walmart says that "the roles have different physical requirements and the discrepancy in Robert’s accommodation was discovered when he filed a new accommodation request. He has been on a job search LOA (leave of absence), which is a period during which the company works to find an alternate role for him."

In the meantime, one of Caetta's customers has started a Change.org petition with the goal helping Bob get back his old job. Andrea Hrepcak-Crawford writes, "the happiness that he brought to all of us customers is something that no amount of money can buy and we want him back."