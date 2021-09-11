Crisis line available as Astroworld attendees process traumatic experience

Calls are rising at the Harris Center for Mental Health and counselors are ready to respond.

HOUSTON — “There is no timeline for when it’s ok to feel a certain way.”

Jennifer Battle wants that message to be heard by anyone affected by the AstroWorld Festival tragedy. She says calls the crisis line at the Harris Center for Mental Health have been increasing.

“Even though this is a shared trauma, it can still feel isolating,” says Battle.

She says people who call the crisis line can expect to be greeted by a trained professional, who will not judge them and not tell them how they should be feeling.

And often times, Battle says, just one phone call, can help reduce fear and anxiety.

“Many of us have that cathartic moment where we just need to get something off of our chest, just needed somebody to listen to us, and say the words out loud – then we feel better.”

If someone needs additional support, the organization can help set up counseling sessions, and is even working with BetterHelp, where Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation is covering a month’s worth of therapy, for those who were impacted.

Battle also says while it’s important to stay up to date and informed, people should be mindful of their media consumption during this sensitive time.

“You don’t have to read every story, go down every twitter feed, and watch every video, so you can give your brain a break from that imagery,” she said.

To reach the Harris Center's 24-hour crisis line, call 713-970-7000 and select option 1.

Other counseling resources are available

SAMMHSA Disaster Distress Hotline: call or text 1-800-985-5990 (you can also text this number to talk to a counselor)