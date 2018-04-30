SARASOTA, Florida – Video of an officer’s final time on duty is going viral.

The officer, Andre Jenkins, got choked up when signing off for the final time. The emotional moment was shared on the police department’s Facebook page.

From Sarasota PD:

“We might be biased but the men and women of the Sarasota Police Department have some of the biggest hearts for our community. We love serving, protecting & giving back. Yesterday, Officer Andre Jenkins retired after 30 years of service. During his last patrol shift, he went 10-7 (out of service) for the last time after protecting and serving the City of Sarasota, Government for three decades.”

