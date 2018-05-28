MARIETTA, Ga. -- A Georgia police officer jumped into action when he heard a call about a baby not breathing earlier this month. And it’s a good thing he did.

Officer Nick St. Onge rushed to the scene and saw the child’s grandmother holding the baby in the parking lot. She told the officer the child had stopped breathing after finishing a bottle.

The officer said he noticed the baby starting to turn blue so he gave the child back blows and chest thrusts to try to clear the child’s airway.

The baby slowly began to respond, crying and breathing irregularly.

Officer St. Onge continued to care for the child until paramedics arrived and took over.

The child was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

