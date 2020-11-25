Photos from Houston's Walk to End Alzheimer's

HOUSTON — The Houston Walk To End Alzheimer’s was everywhere November 14. Houstonians turned sidewalks, tracks and trails purple as you walked to raise important funds and awareness for the fight to end Alzheimer’s. Thank you for being a part of this movement and for dedicating your time and efforts to this cause. Walk day may be over, but our work to end Alzheimer’s is still going strong. It’s not too late to donate. Now through December 31. Not registered yet? go to http://alz.org/walk to get started today!