Former Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow is officially a married man.

That’s according to People magazine, which said it “exclusively confirmed” Tebow married his fiancée, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, at an intimate sunset ceremony in Cape Town, South Africa.

Nel-Peters was crowned Miss South Africa in 2017, and went on to win the Miss Universe title that same year. During her reign as Miss Universe, Nel-Peters began dating Tebow.

The pair got engaged last year.

While Tebow hasn’t posted any wedding photos (yet), he has shared pictures with his now-wife in South Africa ahead of their ceremony.

According to People, Nel-Peters and Tebow wrote their own vows, and got married in front of 260 guests.

Nel-Peters posted a video showing some of the wedding festivities.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

