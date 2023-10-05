10 recommendations for social media use by teens

The list created by the American Psychological Association includes monitoring and tailoring social media based on development capabilities.

HOUSTON — Concerns about how teenagers are using social media are rising. So much so that U.S. Senators have proposed banning kids under the age of 13 from using it.

To help parents navigate how their teens should use social media, the American Psychological Association released 10 recommendations that include monitoring, tailoring social media based on development capabilities and minimizing exposure to cyber hate content.

Teens should be encouraged to use social media to create opportunities for social support. Data suggest that teens' psychological development may benefit from online social interaction, especially during periods of isolation. Social features, like the "like" button and recommended content, should be tailored to a teenager's social and cognitive abilities. Brain regions associated with a desire for attention, feedback and reinforcement from peers become increasingly sensitive in early adolescence so parents should consider monitoring and talking to their kids about their social media usage. However, monitoring should be balanced with teenagers' need for privacy. Exposure to content that depicts illegal or psychologically maladaptive behavior should be minimized. Evidence suggests that exposure to maladaptive behavior may promote similar behavior among vulnerable youth. Teenagers' exposure to online bullying, "cyberhate," and online discrimination toward certain people should be minimized. Teens should be trained to recognize online structural racism and critique racist messages. Teens should be routinely screened for signs of "problematic social media use" that can impair their ability to engage in daily roles and routes and could present more serious psychological harm over time. Teens should not be on technology within one hour of bedtime. Social media use, in particular, is associated with sleep disruptions. Research recommends teens get at least eight hours of sleep each night. Teens should limit social media usage if they are using it for social comparison, particularly around beauty and appearance. Teens should be trained in social media literacy. Resources should be provided for continued scientific examination of the positive and negative impacts of social media and teen development.