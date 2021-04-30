CDC releases new recommendations for summer camps | Connect the Dots

The CDC calls for outdoor activities, whenever possible, while still wearing masks and social distancing.

Summer is just around the corner and in the before times that meant summer camp for kids. So how safe is it for some fun in the sun this year?

After a year in quarantine, families are excited for in-person camp to return.

Last year many camps stay closed or had limited activities thanks to COVID. But health officials did learn important lessons from the camps that did stay open.

Last June, nearly half of the 600 campers, counselors and trainees at one summer camp in Georgia tested positive for coronavirus. A CDC report found the camp was not requiring masks, did not open windows and doors for ventilation and encouraged loud singing and cheering.

Meanwhile, camps that implemented multiple safety protocols experienced only a handful of cases.

The CDC has now released new recommendations for camps this summer.

It called for outdoor activities, whenever possible, while still wearing masks and social distancing. When indoors it recommended ventilation and reduced capacity. And while the CDC did not suggest a mandate for vaccinations, it strongly recommended eligible employees and campers get a shot.

When it came to day camps, the CDC said kids two and up should wear masks -- except of course when they are eating, drinking or swimming.

It also recommended a successful tactic used by some camps last year, keeping kids in small groups where they only interact with each other.

It also called for symptom checks and periodic testing for campers and staff.