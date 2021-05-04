This unique feature is an elevated walkway that gently climbs through the treetops to the top of the bridge.

SAN ANTONIO — The new "Skywalk" at the Robert L.B. Tobin Land Bridge at Phil Hardberger Park officially opens Monday.

County and City leaders are scheduled to attend the official opening ceremony on Monday.

The Skywalk comes after the $23 million Robert L.B. Tobin Land Bridge for opened back in December. The bridge is 150 feet wide at the top, 165 wide at the base, broad enough for animals and people to safely cross.