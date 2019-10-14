AUSTIN, Texas — St. David's Women's Center of Texas said Monday that it currently has a dozen sets of twins in its NICU!

That's a record for the facility, according to a press release received by KVUE.

Twins being placed in the NICU after birth isn't uncommon. The press release stated that according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, more than half of all twins are born preterm.

Here is just one set of the facility's twins, Paisley and Piper Moses, with their parents:

Photo courtesy of St. David's Women's Center of Texas

St. David's Women's Center of Texas

Overall, the CDC reported earlier this month that the twin birth rate is declining in the U.S. Following more than 30 years of increases, the twin birth rate declined 4% from 2014 to 2018 to the lowest rate in more than a decade. In those years, twin deliveries declined an average of 2% per year.

But that's apparently not the case in Austin!

In addition to its high number of twins, St. David's Women's Center of Texas also currently has the largest volume of births in Austin, with more than 7,400 projected births just this year.

