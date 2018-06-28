Whatever happens at the U.S. Supreme Court has the potential to change Mitchell Katine's family.

"All families, gay or straight, deserve equality under the law," Katine said.

He's been by his partner's side now for 18 years. They have two kids together.

In 2015, the Supreme Court's narrow 5-4 decision legalized gay marriage in the United States. It was a big win for the LGBT community, a win that made marriage a possibility for Katine and his partner. They plan to tie the knot next year.

"We've certainly come a long way, and this is a bump in the road," said Katine. "But I believe Chief Justice Roberts will be an advocate to preserve what we have."

But now Justice Kennedy is set to retire and President Trump will get to replace him with a justice of his choosing. Many gay rights advocates worry their right to marry may be overturned.

"When you get down to the benefits and rights, they may try to tweak it," Katine said. "They may try to limit some rights, but we're going to have to wait and see. That's the concern."

If that were to happen, legalizing gay marriage would be a decision left to the states and Katine says that would create chaos.

"Are you going to invalidate those marriages? It's just not conceivable that you're going to take marriage rights away from people. The world hasn't ended since they got the right to marry."

Kennedy's retirement is welcome news to conservatives though. The U.S. Pastor Council based here in Houston tells KHOU 11 they're confident whoever the President picks will be the critical vote to not just help reverse gay marriage, but abortion rights too.

Katine says he trusts the majority of the American public will not want to go back in time.

"I just want to send a message of confidence that the American people will come out on the side of equality and fairness," said Katine. "Don't move to Canada yet, we're going to be okay."

Katine says he wrote Justice Kennedy long before his retirement asking him to officiate their wedding. He's hopeful now he'll have more time to accept the offer.

