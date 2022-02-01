'Show of solidarity' | Bellaire flies Ukrainian flag outside City Hall as symbol of support

Next time you drive by, be sure to take a look at the flagpole outside Bellaire City Hall. Today we’ve joined a growing number of cities around the world that are either flying the Ukrainian flag or have lit their municipal buildings in blue and yellow as a show of solidarity. Not just with our brothers and sisters in Ukraine, but with free peoples and defenders of liberty everywhere who support the rule of law and international order.



We proudly stand with the Ukrainian people in their time of need. We admire their bravery, courage, and strength in the face of extreme adversity and against overwhelming odds. We pray for an end to the bloodshed and suffering, for the restoration of peace, and for the successful defense of a sovereign nation against an unprovoked and unlawful invasion. Godspeed to the Ukrainian military, her civilian leadership, and to all the ordinary citizens doing extraordinary things.



Sincere thanks to our friends at Kronberg's Flags and Flagpoles for generously donating the flag, and to those Bellaire residents who came together and made it possible. We appreciate all of you who have reached out over the past week with your ideas and offers of help and have inspired this meaningful gesture.