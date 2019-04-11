If you're from Texas, or just love wearing orange and white, Whataburger has a special gift for you; the 2019 Christmas sweater is available online.
The holidays are around the corner, which means early Christmas shoppers will be adding gifts to their carts.
If you love someone $42.99 enough, this is your chance to get the, "festive Christmas Sweater...guaranteed to be a staple in your winter wardrobe," the website says.
You can grab your sweater with multiple size options, "Just like you like it."
