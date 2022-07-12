The Galleria now offers 'Dropit' free home delivery service for in-store holiday purchases

It’s completely free this holiday season and may offer more than just convenience.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON, Texas — A new service at The Galleria in Houston lets you shop until you drop without all of that baggage.

The service is called Dropit. It’s completely free this holiday season and may offer more than just convenience.

The National Retail Federation predicts that Americans will spend somewhere around $950 billion this holiday season, and in The Galleria on Wednesday, that spending was in full swing.

Several of the stores in the mall now offer the new service that allows for hands-free shopping.

“From the customers' perspective, that enables them to go to the mall, buy whatever items they want within the store, and then, after they purchase those items, they can leave them at the store," Global Chief Revenue Officer for Dropit Eric Abrahams said.

Dropit it combines the fun of shopping in stores with the ease of shopping online.

You leave your purchase at the store and it will be delivered to your home or an address of your choice within a few hours or days. Or, you can just leave your bags with Dropit while you shop and you can pick them up when you're ready to leave.

“They want that mall experience, but they don’t want to have to lug their bags around the entire day," Abrahams said.

Dropit not only eliminates the hassle of carrying your packages with you while you shop, but it can also lessen the chance of you becoming a target for potential thieves.

“If you’re not carrying your items around with you and your bags from high-end stores, then someone can’t take it," Abrahams said.

“Further, when you’re in the store shopping, also be aware of your environment, what you’re buying, if you feel someone is following you, just get with store management. And they can walk you out to your car," Sgt. Eduardo Rivera with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sgt. Rivera says people can be targeted for a number of reasons - for their packages, their purse or even their phones. He says one of your biggest protections is staying alert.

“Distraction is a big issue. Nowadays, you just always have to be aware of your surroundings," Sgt. Rivera said.