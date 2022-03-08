Target, Walmart clearing out overstock with clearance sales

Target and Walmart have both announced that they now have too much merchandise, after over-ordering during the pandemic. Now their pain can be your gain.

TEXAS, USA — Some big retailer stores recently announced they're dealing with an inventory problem.

Target and Walmart have confessed to ordering too much merchandise during the COVID-19 pandemic that they're now stuck with.

Their pain can be your gain!

Remember the trendy items we bought early on during the pandemic? There was athleisure wear, furniture and exercise equipment that we're not buying as much anymore.

Stores are slashing prices by 40% to 70% on those items in some of those cases.

One mom said she's taking advantage of it.

"I got some really nice toys," Carmen Deloche said. "I got a couple of items for the summertime, play clothes, they are 90% off right now, so that is awesome."

Other retailers who ordered too much during the pandemic, see their inventory building up. That could mean big discounts coming your way.

"There's a reason these things are on sale," Tim May said. He supervises installations at an electronics store and said they're seeing deep price cuts. "We are seeing 20% and 30% discounts on high-end television sets right now."

Lastly, check the store's website too. Some retailers like to put their biggest markdowns online so they don't take up space inside the store.