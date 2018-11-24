HOUSTON - Lots of shoppers decided to skip the malls and big box stores in the Houston area on Black Friday, electing to patronize local mom-and-pop shops.

Customers showed up with money to spend and gifts to buy from Spring to the Heights.

The Flea at Silver Street near downtown, a Black Friday pop-up market, had shopping scouring the booths filled will local gifts, food and furniture that cannot be found in stores.

"Well everyone wants to have the best presents under the tree so this is unique,” said founder Emily Yao. “You get to meet the person who made what you're buying."

The same was true at gift store Coda in the Heights where shoppers pored over unique Christmas tree ornaments and home furnishings.

Frank Yunc runs the store and says Black Friday shoppers have finally wised up to the malls and box stores.

“It’s kind of a bait and switch,” said Yunc. “Sometimes you'll get a good deal, but a lot of times you won't."

It was hard to find a parking spot in Old Town Spring on Black Friday.

Shoppers hit the mom-and-pop stores early in the historic area looking for treasures.

A toy store selling unique and hard-to-find gifts for kids was crowded with shoppers despite the fact that Toys-R-Us closed all of its stores earlier in the year.

