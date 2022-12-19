Hottest toys are back in stock, but there's still one you can't find

Last minute shoppers, rejoice!

HOUSTON — How quickly things have changed this holiday shopping season.

Parents were scrambling to find hot holiday toys, gaming consoles, and bicycles for children for the last two years, but now are surprised with how well-stocked the shelves are. Things are looking up for last-minute shoppers too.

"I feel like it is better this year," Kelly Rechts said. "In years past it was hard coming out of COVID, there wasn't a lot of selection. But this year there is more selection and more variety."

Last year, you might recall, dozens of giant cargo ships were backed up in Los Angeles, creating shortages of scooters, electronic gadgets, and many of the hottest toys. Those ships are all gone.

We visited a Walmart store to see how supplies are holding up this late in the holiday shopping season. Supervisor Randi Wood says supplies are excellent.

"We do have hoverboards available," Wood said. "Most of the top toys we have as well, like Cocomelon, Squishmallows, and Magic Mixies."

One aisle was lined with Barbie dolls, another with Lego sets. Wood said you should even be able to find an Xbox Series S or Nintendo Switch in many of their stores -- consoles that were so elusive two Christmases in a row.

"We've really worked hard with our team to make sure the Xboxes and Switch game consoles are in stock in stores and online," Wood said.

However, there is still one gaming console that remains hard to find: Sony's PlayStation5, due to the ongoing computer chip shortage, which hit Sony harder than other companies

Many stores are out of PS5 consoles. If you order online, you may have to pay $600 or more from third-party sellers, which is well over retail.