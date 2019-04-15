HOUSTON — Houston, we have driverless grocery delivery!

Kroger and Nuro have launched autonomous delivery in two zip codes in Houston, 77401 and 77096.

The South Post Oak store is using a self-driving fleet and we just placed an order.

We ordered ice cream, eggs, vegetables and other items to see how the process works.

The next phase of the program is at the Buffalo Speedway store servicing zip codes 77005 and 77025.

The price is $5.95 and it’s a flat fee with no minimum purchase. That’s a dollar more than grocery pickup at Kroger. Regular Kroger delivery is $11.95.

Kroger and Nuro are having a press event on Tuesday to explain the process.