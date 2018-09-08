Handbag designer, Kisa Williams is a survivor of Sickle Cell disease. She has turned her struggles with the disease into an artform, creating unique purses. Each handbag tells a story and is tied to someone she knows-- making it meaningful. When the purse is opened, it represents a normal cell. When the purse is closed, it represents a sickle cell. Proceeds from the sale of the purses go to the Sickle Cell Association. She is currently a student at HCC majoring in fashion merchandising. For more information, click here. To follow KisaKisa Fashion on FB, click here. To follow KisaKisa Fashion on Instagram, click here.

