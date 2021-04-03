Here are the mask policies for Houston-area grocery stores as the Texas mask mandate comes to an end

The state of Texas is ending its mask mandate next week, but that doesn't mean you can go shopping with a mask.

HOUSTON — With Texas Gov. Greg Abbott rescinding his statewide face mask order Tuesday, effective March 10, businesses will no longer have to require masks.

Even so, some grocery store chains such as Aldi, Kroger and Sprouts are still requiring customers to wear face masks.

Below is a rundown of what grocery stores plan to do on Wednesday, March 10, when the statewide mask mandate ends.

ALDI

ALDI will continue requiring customers to wear face masks inside its stores, according to a company spokesperson.

The store implemented its most recent face mask policy on July 17, 2020.

ALDI released a statement, saying in part:

“For the health and well-being of the communities we serve and for the protection of our employees, we will maintain our current nationwide policy requiring all employees and customers to wear a face covering when shopping in our stores. We will continue to assess any new guidelines issued by the CDC, and will keep our customers informed of any future changes.”

H-E-B/CENTRAL MARKET

On Wednesday, H-E-B clarified its original statement that customers were "urged" to wear masks, saying they will be asked to wear them. "Though statewide policy has changed, our store policy has not. We will continue to ask shoppers to be masked while in our stores. Additionally, we will still require all our Partners and vendors to wear masks while at work."

KROGER

"Although the statewide mask mandate has been lifted in Texas, to ensure the safety of our customers and associates, Kroger will continue to follow health and safety guidelines recommended by the CDC by requiring all associates in our stores to wear a mask. We encourage all customers visiting our stores to continue to wear a mask to protect themselves, those around them, and our associates.

"We remind those who can’t wear masks that we offer low touch or no touch pickup and delivery services."

SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET

Sprouts Farmers Market will require customers to wear a face mask “in light of CDC recommendations," according to a store spokesperson. Face shields are also allowed.

Sprouts have face coverings available at the front of the stores for customers.

If a customer is medically unable to wear a face mask or face shield, he or she may contact your store to arrange a personal shopper, according to the Sprouts' COVID-19 policy on its website. A Sprouts team member will shop for your items and coordinate payment.

Additionally, customers unable to wear a face mask or face shield can get free curbside pickup.

TARGET

"We require guests to wear masks or face coverings in all of our stores, except for guests with underlying medical conditions and young children. We also require all store team members to wear masks at work and have provided them with reusable and disposable masks. Those who have been vaccinated for coronavirus are still required to wear a mask and follow all social distancing guidelines, in line with current CDC guidance."

FIESTA

Fiesta will still require masks in the store.

RANDALLS

Randalls sent us the following bullet points following Tuesday's announcement from Gov. Abbott.

For associates and vendors, we will continue to follow the CDC guidance and will require face coverings.

For customers, we will encourage face coverings, but will not mandate, and will be updating our signage accordingly.

We will continue our health and safety measures such as enhanced cleaning and social distancing guidance.

We will continue to monitor the situation and will work quickly to inform customers, associates, and vendors when/if there are changes to the health and safety policies currently in place

WALMART/SAM'S CLUB

Walmart did not release any updated guidance following Abbott's announcement.

According to the company's policy posted on their website on July 20, 2020, Walmart customers are required to wear a face mask.

The policy reads in part:

"We have seen that generally, customers have adopted new behaviors and take serious their personal responsibility to wear masks, practice social distancing and use our expanded hours to better spread traffic throughout the day, enabling us to provide them new options, like opening a second entrance and removing barriers at the front of our stores."

WHOLE FOODS

Whole Foods did not release any updated guidance following the announcement on Tuesday.

Masks are still required in Whole Foods, according to the most recent mask policy on July 20, 2020 from the store's website.

Employees are also offering customers gloves and personal face shields at the front of the stores, according to the website.

COSTCO

Costco did not provide any updated guidance following the announcement Tuesday.

Costco stores require employees and customers to wear face masks, according to the company's most recent update on Nov. 10, 2020.