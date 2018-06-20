When CBS This Morning anchor Gayle King learned she'd be in McAllen covering the immigrant controversy longer than expected, she realized she didn't pack enough clothes.
A resident recommended Ross, a popular discount store.
King posted video on Instagram from her shopping spree at Ross where she scored five dresses for $74.
It is happening & we are here to make sure you are aware how migrant children are separated from their parents at the border & we hear there’s more to tell but first I have to make a stop
King wore one of her $14.99 steals on the air the next morning.
Thanx @rossdressforless for helping me look tv ready when I had no more clothes while on assignment in Texas..Swipe left to see how a 14.99 dress works .. should have bought the other color too...
