HOUSTON - Black Friday remains a big deal and it starts a day early for many retailers. Shopping on Thanksgiving is becoming more and more common.

“We expect a steady crowd all weekend,” said Houston Premium Outlets spokesperson Heidi MacMillan.

It’s prime time at Houston Premium Outlets. It’s staying open from 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving until 10 p.m. Friday. Call it a Black Friday marathon.

“We’re just looking for great deals,” said one shopper.

According to the National Retail Federation, 164 million Americans are expected to shop over the five days surrounding Thanksgiving.

Seventy one percent of them are expected to shop on Black Friday, spending $720 billion.

And if you’re staying on the couch, you’re not alone.

BlackFriday.com found 68 percent of shoppers will make purchases online, 17 percent will go later then crowds die down, and just 15 percent will be up early to wait in line.

“Really, I’m just here for the experience and to hopefully get a good deal,” said Best Buy shopper Justin Garcia.

Garcia started waiting in line Wednesday night outside the Best Buy at Katy Freeway and Bunker Hill. He bunked down in a tent.

“It’s nice and comfortable, just like home,” said Garcia.

The numbers of dedicated shoppers like Garcia may be shrinking, but the tradition for some remains strong.

“I want a PlayStation 4 that’s like $200,” said another Best Buy customer. “It’s normally like $500. I come and wait in line every year.”

Experts say getting a bargain, or the thought that you’re saving money, is the main motivation for many shoppers on Black Friday and, increasingly, the night before.

