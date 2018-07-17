Amazon Prime Day officially kicked off Monday afternoon but how good are the deals?

A great website you can check out is bestblackfriday.com. It's a live blog with the most popular deals. It tells you how Amazon Prime Day prices compare to Black Friday deals.

Here are some examples of deals that aren't deals:

Amazon has been advertising a 40-inch smart TV - but its actually $15 more expensive than the similar product on Black Friday in 2017.

The same is true for furniture, mattresses, and rugs - you're better off waiting until Black Friday in November.

This is also interesting: There are a bunch of Amazon products, like the Amazon Fire tablets for kids and adults that are the same price as on Black Friday.

So they are a good deal now, but they'll be a good deal again…so there's no reason to rush and buy this stuff now.

Prime Day is a living, breathing thing with new deals coming and going over the next 30-something hours.

So keep an eye on websites like bestblackfriday.com to make sure the deal is a good deal before you buy.

