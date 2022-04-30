Meet your Pride Houston 2022 Parade grand marshals

Four of the six grand marshals were decided in an online vote.

HOUSTON — The 2022 Houston LGBT Pride Celebration is in June and now we know who the grand marshals for the parade will be.

The parade is June 25 in downtown Houston at 7 p.m., right after the festival. There will be six grand marshals in all, four of whom were decided on in an online vote. And here they are...

Danielle Houston, MSPH/Ally

Danielle Houston has a psychology degree from Boston University and MSPH from the Tulane School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine. She joined Gilead Sciences in 2017 to become a community liaison.

Juliann Losey/Non-binary, nonconfirming

Juliann Losey is with the University of Houston, as Gender & Sexuality Education Program Manager.

Isabel Longoria/Female identifying

Isabel Longoria is the Harris County elections administrator. She has resigned her position, effective July 1.

Travis Torrence/Male identifying

Travis Torrence is an attorney, serving as president-elect of the Board of Directors of the National LGBTQ+ Bar Foundation.

____________________

And the two grand marshals who weren't voted are...

Brandon Wolf/Honorary grand marshal

Hatch Junior, Montrose Center/Trendsetter

If you'd like to take part in this year's celebration, you can get tickets online here. You can also sign up to be a volunteer. Simply check here or email volunteerinquiry@pridehouston.org.