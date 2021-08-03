The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department says the invasive zebra mussels have been found in Texas.

HOUSTON — An invasive species might be living in your home aquarium. And Texas Parks and Wildlife officials want you to take a look.

TPWD, along with other agencies, says a 'moss ball' sold in many pet stores may be home to invasive zebra mussels. The zebra mussels in moss balls have been found in many states, including here in Texas.

The 'moss balls' -- a type of algae -- is sold under the brand names “Beta Buddy Marimo Balls,” “Mini Marimo Moss Balls,” and “Marimo Moss Ball Plant,” according to a release from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

That release goes on to say they were likely imported from Ukraine.

What to do if you have zebra mussels in your aquarium

If you have these 'moss balls' in your aquarium, you're asked to safely get rid of them. The Parks Department says you should completely dry, freeze or place them in a zip-lock bag, then throw that it into a larger trash bag.

After that, the water in the aquarium should be replaced and filters and cartridges changed out or disinfected.

So what's the danger of zebra mussels?

According to TPWD, it's pretty serious if they get into Texas waterways, and that could happen by what the Parks Department calls 'aquarium dumping,' which is when well-intentioned owners release unwanted pets.

“Zebra mussels have already been introduced into many Texas lakes and are causing changes to the ecosystem along with damage to boats, water supply and control infrastructure,” said Brian Van Zee, TPWD Inland Fisheries Regional Director. “It is important that we take all possible precautions to prevent them from being introduced elsewhere.”

Pet stores are also being urged to get the products off their shelves.

You can recognize zebra mussels by their triangular, brownish shell, often with zebra stripes. They're very small. The ones found in Texas were less than a quarter-inch long.