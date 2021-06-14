"We need adopters, fosters and rescue partners TODAY," the shelter stated Monday.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The Montgomery County Animal Shelter issued an urgent plea to the public for adopters and foster homes as the shelter is overcapacity.

Shelter officials say they have taken in more than 600 animals since June 1 alone, and they now have almost 800 animals in total.

“We are now at a critical capacity point!” the shelter urged. “We need adopters, fosters and rescue partners TODAY - especially for medium and large dogs and for cats.”

Among those pets is a senior pup named Chandler Bing. Read more here about Chan.

Waiving pet adoption fees

The shelter is waiving all pet adoption fees in an effort to get animals into loving homes and open up much needed kennel space. All adoptable pets will have been vaccinated, dewormed, microchipped and spayed or neutered.

They are open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for adoptions.

“Fostering also helps free up kennel space and we are asking both new and existing fosters to reach out to our Foster Coordinator at foster.coordinator@mctx.org about foster opportunities.”

Those who can’t care for an animal are at least asked to spread the word.

For more information visit www.mcaspets.org