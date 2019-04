HOUSTON — Tuesday is National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day and the city of Houston's BARC shelter is celebrating with discounted adoptions.

You can bring home a new dog or cat for only $5. That covers the cost of essential vaccinations and a license.

You can visit their website to get a look at the adoptable animals, learn how to volunteer or donate if you can't adopt.

Also, find out how you can 'Stand For Houston Pets' by fostering a cat or dog short term.

