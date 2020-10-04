LA PORTE, Texas — What an awesome sight at the La Porte Animal Shelter -- empty cages!

The shelter posted pictures on Facebook showing it’s completely empty after residents and local animal rescue groups cleared the cages of adoptable animals.

“We are so blessed to have wonderful people coming to our aid and pulling animals while they are going through this whole mess,” the shelter said in a Facebook post.

La Porte Animal Shelter

Pictures shared by the shelter showed long hallways with cage doors fully opened and no animals inside.

The shelter thanked residents and rescue groups like Three Little Pitties, Houston Pets Alive and Austin Pets Alive for helping.

In sharing the happy news, the shelter has a positive message for us all during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Remember to enjoy the little things in life, stay safe, and love your animals,” the shelter said.