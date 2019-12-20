HOUSTON — Local animal shelters are teaming up with Best Friends Animal Society for a multi-county-wide adoption event in hopes of giving dogs and cats a loving home this holiday season.

Best Friends Animal Society is hosting Holiday Wishes for Shelter Pets in collaboration with BARC, the Harris County, Montgomery County and Fort Bend County animal shelters. The event will be held at each shelter Dec. 21-22 and will feature reduced adoption fees for its animals.

“Hundreds of healthy adoptable pets of all ages and sizes are sitting in our local shelters right now,” said Kerry McKeel, Houston program manager for Best Friends Animal Society. “Through this lifesaving collaboration, it is our hope that many animals in need will experience the comfort and joy an adopter or foster home can provide.”

Adoption fees at each shelter are $20 for dogs and $10 for cats, which includes the pets spay/neuter, vaccinations and a microchip. Each pet will also receive a holiday bandanna.

The holiday season is typically a time local shelters see an uptick in animals that are given up. The Harris County Animal Shelter is currently overcrowded with over 350 animals available for adoption.

“We invite all pet lovers from the community to come out to our shelter these next few days to consider adopting or fostering some of these pets,” said Eddie Miranda, senior public information officer for the Harris County Animal Shelter.

The shelters are asking even if people can’t adopt to provide short-term foster care or assisting the shelters by making a supply donation or donating time as a volunteer to spend with the animals.

Harris County Animal Shelter

612 Canino Rd Houston, TX 77076

BARC

3300 Carr St Houston, TX 77026

Fort Bend County Animal Services Center

1210 Blume Rd Rosenberg, TX 77471

Montgomery County Animal Shelter

8535 TX-242 Conroe, TX 77385

