Holiday adoptions | Houston animal shelters reducing adoption fees

BARC Houston's "Empty the Shelter" partnership is one of many that are aiming to connect pets with their new families.

HOUSTON — BARC, The city of Houston’s Animal and Adoption Center is kicking off its “Empty the Shelters campaign – Holiday Hope”.

The national effort in partnership with BISSELL Pet Foundation aims to find forever homes for the more 60,000 pets in area shelters.

Organizers say several shelters are overcrowded and/or at capacity. They say adoption rates have slowed in recent months which has caused pets to stay at shelters for longer lengths of time. They’re asking for the community’s help.

“A lot of the pets that come in they end up staying here a little bit longer than they used to, whether that’s because of the pandemic, whether that’s because there’s more strays that were bringing in," says Cory Stottlemyer, BARC's Public Information Officer.

Thank you @BFordKHOU for helping us promote @BISSELLPets' Empty the Shelter's Campaign! $10 pet adoptions through Dec 19 for all adoptable pets. Tune in to @KHOU this afternoon to learn more! https://t.co/dj7PGqvv1P — BARC Houston (@BARC_Houston) December 9, 2021

What better gift this holiday than a four-legged friend?

As a part of the campaign, the BISSELL Pet Foundation has sponsored reduced adoption fees for shelter dogs, cats, puppies and kittens.

This year’s winter event at BARC Houston will offer $10 adoption fees for pets already spayed or neutered through December 19th.

You can stop by the BARV’s Adoption Center located at 3300 Carr St. anytime Tuesday-Sunday 12- 5 p.m.