The Harris County Animal Shelter has seen a surge of people surrendering their pets in recent weeks, leading to a capacity crisis.
There are more than 400 dogs and cats currently housed in the shelter, double its capacity.
The shelter is waiving adoption fees for select animals this weekend to help clear the kennels. Shelter officials said there are numerous dogs and cats ready to walk out the door.
People wishing to adopt must be 18 or older, and all adoptions must be done in person.
The shelter is located at 612 Canino Road in north Houston.
Tap through the slideshow below to see dogs available for adoption.
Adoptable Animals: Over 400 dogs and cats at Harris County Animal Shelter
