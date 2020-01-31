HOUSTON — For Super Bowl Sunday, the Harris County Animal Shelter wants you to score a touchdown with a furry friend.

The shelter is hosting an “Adopt Your MVP” event this weekend that features discounted adoption fees for dogs and cats.

Fees for all dogs are $15 and cats are $10. All adopted pets come spayed or neutered, vaccinated, dewormed, microchipped and with a one-year county pet license.

The shelter, located at 612 Canino Road in north Houston, is open for adoptions from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

“We invite the community to join us for this adoption special and be a gamechanger for a shelter pet in need,” a shelter spokesperson said.

Scroll through the slideshow below to see dogs and cats currently available for adoption.

Adoptable Animals: 'Adopt Your MVP' for Super Bowl Sunday
Wanda is available for adoption or foster this weekend at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A549032).
Captain is available for adoption or foster this weekend at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A548594).
Mister is available for adoption or foster this weekend at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A549121).
Coffee is available for adoption or foster this weekend at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A549051).
LittleBit is available for adoption or foster this weekend at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A548903).
Butter is available for adoption or foster this weekend at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A548764).
Eli is available for adoption or foster this weekend at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A548367).
Tristan is available for adoption or foster this weekend at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A549126).
Leoncito is available for adoption or foster this weekend at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A549029).
Colby is available for adoption or foster this weekend at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A548849).
Bananas is available for adoption or foster this weekend at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A549257).