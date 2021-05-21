Ethan the dog named 'chief tasting officer' for Busch Beer's new dog product

As chief tasting officer, Ethan will get a $20,000 salary, healthcare (pet) coverage and free Busch Dog Brew.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville dog that captured hearts across the country has been named Busch Beer's chief tasting officer for its first product made for dogs: Busch Dog Brew.

Ethan was named the newest Busch Beer employee after he was nominated to become the company's full-time CTO, tasting free Busch Dog Brew -- their first product made exclusively for dogs.

"We reviewed many great candidates for Chief Tasting Officer, but we’ve finally found our top dog," Busch Beer tweeted. "Meet Ethan! He had a fur-rific resume and a perseverance that will inspire us for years to come."

We reviewed many great candidates for Chief Tasting Officer, but we’ve finally found our top dog.



Meet Ethan! He had a fur-rific resume and a perseverance that will inspire us for years to come.



Please give him a round of apPAWs! Thank you to all the pups who entered! pic.twitter.com/vZDzMwwRc0 — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) May 21, 2021

Ethan's story was first reported in January, when a family dropping off donations at the Kentucky Humane Society discovered him dying, abandoned in the parking lot.

KHS rushed Ethan to their veterinary services, working to save his life. The staff said he was the thinnest dog still alive they had ever seen, so weak he was unable to lift his head.

He was heavily monitored for several night, kept on IV fluids and fed every couple of hours. KHS gave him a 50/50 chance of survival.

Just over one week later, the malnourished pup was up and walking, surpassing all expectations from staff. He continued to get better, eventually going to his fur-ever home with KHS Facilities Director Jeff Callaway, who served as his foster dad as his health progressed.

As chief tasting officer, Ethan will get a $20,000 salary, healthcare (pet) coverage and free Busch Dog Brew. Congrats, Ethan!

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.