HOUSTON — The City of Houston’s animal shelter is offering $10 microchipping for pets in honor of National Pet I.D. Week.

The deal runs April 14 through 21 at BARC’s wellness clinic from noon to 4 p.m.

The clinic is located at 3200 Carr Street in northeast Houston.

In honor of National Pet I.D. Week, BARC, the City of Houston’s Animal Shelter and Adoption Center, will offer $10 microchipping for pets.

“Microchips are a quick, easy, and inexpensive way to keep your pet safe and secure if they get out, because they can easily be used to identify pets and their owners. Every pet should have one,” said Jennifer Barrera Wandrey, Outreach Manager at BARC.

BARC will have microchips on sale for $10 April 14th-21st at BARC’s wellness clinic located at 3200 Carr Street, Houston, TX 77026 from noon to 4 p.m. Additional wellness services are available during regular scheduled clinic hours on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. For more information please call 311.

The simplest, but most powerful thing Houstonians can do to help BARC and pets throughout the community is to foster, volunteer, donate and adopt. If you are unable to permanently adopt a pet but would like to help animals in need, BARC encourages you to consider becoming a volunteer or a foster pet parent at BARC. By getting animals into foster homes, BARC has more space for additional animals as they enter the shelter.

About BARC

BARC, the City of Houston’s Animal Shelter and Adoption Center, takes in more than 25,000 animals annually regardless of behavior, breed, or medical condition. BARC works each day to improve the health and safety of Houstonians and their pets by pioneering programs such as low cost and no cost spay/neuter services, mobile adoptions, transfer/rescue partnerships, and community outreach. Through these programs and with support from community partners, BARC’s live release rate has improved from single-digits in 2009 to an 90% in 2019.

Visit www.houstonbarc.com or www.houstonbarcfoundation.org for more information.

